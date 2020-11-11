Davis is expected to reclaim lead back duties for the Panthers in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) considered unlikely to be available, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After missing six straight games with a high-ankle sprain, McCaffrey immediately unseated Davis as Carolina's feature back in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs, playing 71 percent of the offensive snaps while accruing 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 28 touches. However, McCaffrey picked up a painful shoulder injury along the way, and his latest setback looks like it will result in him missing time again. The Panthers likely won't provide a clear timeline for McCaffrey's return until he receives a second opinion on the injury later this week, but Davis should be rostered in all fantasy leagues while the former's health situation remains unclear. While McCaffrey was hurt earlier this season, Davis proved to be a capable fantasy option in his stead, averaging 86.5 scrimmage yards and 5.8 targets per contest while scoring four touchdowns over that six-game stretch.