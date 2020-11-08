Davis is expected to rotate series at running back with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) during Sunday's game in Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brought off injured reserve Saturday, McCaffrey will be suiting up this weekend for the first time since sustaining a high-ankle sprain Week 2. While the reigning All-Pro will settle back in atop the depth chart in his return, Davis has apparently earned a role for himself in the offense after impressing while starting in place of McCaffrey over the past six games. Davis' fantasy value is still expected to take a big hit with McCaffrey back in the fold, but the former may still be worth stashing on the bench in deeper leagues if the Panthers elect to stick with a rotation between the two throughout the second half of the season. Rapoport suggested the McCaffrey-Davis pairing could be comparable to how the Saints use Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, with Davis filling the Murray role in this case.