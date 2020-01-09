Davis carried two times for two yards while suiting up in five games for the Panthers after joining the team in November.

Davis was waived by the Bears following Week 9, ending his time in Chicago with just 11 carries for 25 yards and seven catches (on eight targets) for 22 more yards. That limited usage came despite Davis inking a two-year, $6 million deal last March on the back of a career year in Seattle. Although the 26-year-old hardly featured for Carolina's offense, he remains under contract with the Panthers for the 2020 campaign. That should enable him to compete for second-string duties behind superstar Christian McCaffrey, but judging by years past, that role offers little upside so long as McCaffrey stays healthy.