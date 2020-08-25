Davis is emerging as the favorite to serve as Christian McCaffrey's backup, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Davis reportedly has looked good in the passing game, and coach Matt Rhule said the veteran is having a great camp. It thus appears Reggie Bonnafon is in serious danger of losing the No. 2 RB job, a role that translated to only 68 offensive snaps and 22 touches last season. It is possible the new coaching staff will take McCaffrey off the field a bit more often, so Davis could be looking at a handful of touches each week.