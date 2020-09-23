Davis appears set to start Sunday's game against the Chargers following the placement of Christian McCaffrey (ankle) on IR, ESPN.com reports.

Davis only had one carry against the Buccaneers in Week 2, but he did make some explosive plays in the passing game while catching all eight of his targets for 74 yards. The veteran journeyman won't slot into the 95-plus percent of snaps role that McCaffrey held, so Trenton Cannon, Curtis Samuel and Reggie Bonnafon (practice squad) could also see increased carries versus Los Angeles, but Davis looks like the clear favorite to lead Carolina's backfield. How well Davis fares against the Chargers' formidable defensive front could play a role in determining whether he keeps the starting gig for the entire duration of McCaffrey's expected 4-to-6 week IR stint.