Davis (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Head coach Matt Rhule admitted Wednesday that the running back was unlikely to play in the regular-season finale versus the Saints this weekend, so Davis' absence from practice for the second day in a row comes as no surprise. With Christian McCaffrey (thigh) also ruled out for Week 17, Carolina will likely turn to third-stringer Rodney Smith as its No. 1 back against New Orleans. Receiver Curtis Samuel -- who carried a season-high seven times in the Week 16 win over Washington -- could also take on a more pronounced role out of the backfield.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Doubtful for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Not taking contact at practice•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Salvages day with touchdown•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Set for sixth straight start•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Solid while limited by game script•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Continues to fill in for McCaffrey•