Davis was sporting a red no-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Christian McCaffrey (thigh) also didn't take contact in the session, signaling that he's unlikely to make it back for Sunday's season finale against the Saints. The Panthers have yet to reveal if Davis is in any danger of missing the contest, nor has the team indicated what injury the running back might be dealing with. Next up on the depth chart behind McCaffrey and Davis are Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon.
