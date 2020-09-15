Davis did not garner one carry or target during Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

It should come as no surprise that Christian McCaffrey commanded the running back workload Week 1, as his 1,056 offensive snaps were 115 more than any other NFL back during 2019. Davis got on the field for only three offensive plays during Carolina's 2020 opener, though he did have a substantial special-teams role in collecting 15 of a possible 29 snaps. As was the case during his debut season with the Panthers in 2019, Davis' only path to consistent offensive work comes by way of a McCaffrey injury.