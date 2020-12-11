Davis likely will get his 10th start of the season, with teammate Christian McCaffrey (thigh/shoulder) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Davis came pretty close to McCaffrey-level production his first three weeks in the lead role, but he's been mediocre for nearly two months now, finishing between 8.4 and 15.9 PPR points in seven straight games. The Panthers started to give Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon some more reps before the Week 13 bye, though Davis did get 15 carries and six targets on 57 percent snap share in the team's last game, a 28-27 loss to Minnesota in Week 12.