Davis registered 52 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, losing one fumble during Sunday's 23-16 defeat to the Bears. He also hauled in two of three targets for three receiving yards.

It was an off day for Davis, as he was contained to a measly 2.9 yards-per-carry average by a Chicago defense that entered Sunday allowing 4.6 YPC to opposing backs. The 27-year-old RB also committed a giveaway against his former team, getting the ball punched out by Eddie Jackson on a third-quarter carry. Worst yet, Davis' three receiving yards were his lowest in any game this season in which he's played at least four offensive snaps. Since Christian McCaffrey (ankle) initially went down Week 2, Davis had averaged 7.5 receptions and 51.5 receiving yards per game. He may see a significant dip to his offensive role if McCaffrey is able to return Week 7 against the Saints, though the star was eligible to come off IR entering Sunday's contest and remained inactive.