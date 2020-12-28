Davis rushed the ball 14 times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against Washington.
Davis was in for a tough matchup against the stout Washington run defense and failed to get going. However, he managed to reach the end zone for a one-yard touchdown rush midway through the second quarter -- his eighth total score of the season. Davis also reached another milestone by eclipsing 1,000 total yards, the first time he's reached the mark as a professional. It's likely that Davis will get a workhorse role one more time in Week 17 against the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Set for sixth straight start•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Solid while limited by game script•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Continues to fill in for McCaffrey•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Another start beckons•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Scores twice via ground•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Primed for another start•