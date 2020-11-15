Davis rushed seven times for 32 yards and brought in four of five targets for 12 yards in the Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The versatile back was held back by both a finger injury and game script Sunday, leading to a disappointing afternoon for those who'd held high hopes for him in another spot start for Christian McCaffrey (shoulder). Davis' challenge on the ground was always going to be steep versus the Buccaneers' elite front seven, but Tampa Bay also did a good job defending the 27-year-old when he served as an outlet option for Teddy Bridgewater. McCaffrey reportedly has a solid chance of returning Week 11 against the Lions, a development that would figure to relegate Davis to part-time duty should it transpire.