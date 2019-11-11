Panthers' Mike Davis: Scooped off waivers by Panthers
The Panthers claimed Davis off waivers from the Bears on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Davis was unable to command reps in the Bears' backfield behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen, as he finished his stint with the Bears with 18 touches for 47 yards and no touchdowns despite a two-year, $6 million deal. As expected, he was picked up off waivers, and he'll add valuable depth behind workhorse and MVP-candidate Christian McCaffrey. Davis will likely have minimal duties with the Panthers as well, but he could have value as a handcuff since he showcased a pass-catching acumen with 34 receptions for the Seahawks in 2018. It's worth noting, however, that he'd likely work in a tandem with Reggie Bonnafon if McCaffrey were injured.
