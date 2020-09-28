Davis carried 13 times for 46 yards while catching eight of nine targets for 45 additional yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.

Davis struggled to the tune of 3.5 yards per carry but made up for it by leading the team in receptions and targets. He also scored a beautiful 13-yard receiving touchdown in which he weaved through multiple defenders en route to the end zone. Davis assumed a large share of the backfield touches in the absence of Christian McCaffrey (ankle), and although his production won't mirror that of his teammate, he proved he can contribute respectably in that role. He will have another shot to do so next Sunday against the Cardinals.