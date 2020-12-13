Davis registered 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, adding five receptions for 42 yards during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Davis garnered just 52.4 percent of Carolina's carries in a pass-heavy game script, as star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) sat out his 10th game of the 2020 campaign. The South Carolina product still carved his way to a profitable fantasy day, notching a pair of rushing scores from inside the 10-yard line while posting yet another solid showing as a pass catcher. As has been the case all season, Davis' role for Week 15 hinges on McCaffrey's availability. If he's handed the keys as the top back once again in Green Bay, Davis would be a strong play against a Packers defense that's surrendered the eighth-most receptions to opposing RBs.