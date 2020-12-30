Davis (undisclosed) was sporting a red, non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
As was Christian McCaffrey (thigh), who seems unlikely to play Sunday against the Saints. It remains to be seen if Davis is in any danger of missing the contest, but next up in the team's running back pecking order are Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Salvages day with touchdown•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Set for sixth straight start•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Solid while limited by game script•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Continues to fill in for McCaffrey•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Another start beckons•
-
Panthers' Mike Davis: Scores twice via ground•