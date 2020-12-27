Davis is expected to draw his sixth straight start Sunday against Washington with Christian McCaffrey (thigh) listed as doubtful for the contest and not in line to play, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Davis' efficiency has tailed off as the season has gone along, but he should still be in store for a solid amount of snaps and touches with McCaffrey set to miss yet another contest. Over the last four weeks, Davis has received double-digit carries in every game while also averaging four targets per contest.