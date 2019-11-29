Play

Davis is expected to suit up against the Redskins on Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Davis joined the Panthers on Nov. 11, and he's now set to make his debut with the team with Jordan Scarlett (knee/ankle) ruled out. Expect Davis to provide depth at the running back position and contribute on special teams.

