Panthers' Mike Davis: Set to play Sunday
Davis is expected to suit up against the Redskins on Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Davis joined the Panthers on Nov. 11, and he's now set to make his debut with the team with Jordan Scarlett (knee/ankle) ruled out. Expect Davis to provide depth at the running back position and contribute on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...