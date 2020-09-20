Davis rushed once for one yard but brought in all eight targets for 74 yards in the Panthers' 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

A complete non-factor despite active status in a Week 1 loss to the Raiders, Davis surprisingly found himself with a robust pass-catching role Sunday. The journeyman back has displayed solid receiving ability out of the backfield in the past, but naturally, that's typically Christian McCaffrey's domain in Carolina. McCaffrey did exit Sunday's game late with an ankle injury, but a good chunk of Davis' strong production came prior to his star teammate's exit. With the All-Pro running back now scheduled for an MRI on his ankle Monday, it's possible Davis gets vaulted to the top running back spot in a Week 3 road matchup versus the Chargers.