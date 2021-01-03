Davis (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

As is Christian McCaffrey (thigh), leaving Carolina's backfield to Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon, Alex Armah and perhaps even Curtis Samuel. Davis got far more work than expected this season due to McCaffrey's constant injury woes, which led to career highs in carries (165), catches (59), yards from scrimmage (1,015) and touchdowns (eight) in 15 games. He's an unrestricted free agent in the offense, but considering how well he fared in relief of McCaffrey, the Panthers may seek to bring back the six-year vet as an insurance policy.