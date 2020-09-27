Davis will be the Panthers' starting running back for Sunday's road game versus the Chargers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Davis is getting the first chance to operate in place of Christian McCaffrey as the latter tends to a high right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, the Panthers kept reserve RB Trenton Cannon inactive Sunday, leaving Reggie Bonnafon as the sole competition for Davis. While taking a 33-percent share of the offensive snaps last Sunday in Tampa Bay, Davis recorded a one-yard carry while gathering in all eight targets for 74 yards.