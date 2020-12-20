Davis rushed 14 times for 59 yards and secured both his targets for two yards in the Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Packers on Saturday night.

Davis put together another solid performance on the ground, but as has been the case in some of the other contests during which he's filled in for Christian McCaffrey (thigh), his workload was somewhat limited by game script. The veteran did log double-digit carries for the fourth straight contest, yet he's failed to exceed 64 rushing yards in any of those games. McCaffrey will look to garner active status for a Week 16 matchup against Washington, but if he's unable to, Davis will be in line for yet another start.