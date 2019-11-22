Coach Ron Rivera did not confirm Friday whether or not Davis will suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Davis was a healthy scratch for Week 11's tilt against the Falcons, and he's now had an additional week of practice to acclimate to the Panthers' offense. It's possible that Davis will eventually secure the No. 2 running back role behind workhorse Christian McCaffery, but for the time being Reggie Bonnafon may continue operating as Carolina's top backup. In any case, Davis stands play a minimal role in the Panthers' backfield even when active, as long as McCaffery remains healthy.