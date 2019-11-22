Panthers' Mike Davis: Status for Week 12 nebulous
Coach Ron Rivera did not confirm Friday whether or not Davis will suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Davis was a healthy scratch for Week 11's tilt against the Falcons, and he's now had an additional week of practice to acclimate to the Panthers' offense. It's possible that Davis will eventually secure the No. 2 running back role behind workhorse Christian McCaffery, but for the time being Reggie Bonnafon may continue operating as Carolina's top backup. In any case, Davis stands play a minimal role in the Panthers' backfield even when active, as long as McCaffery remains healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...