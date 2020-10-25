Davis rushed just seven times for 12 yards and secured all five targets for 24 yards in the Panthers' 27-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Davis encountered his toughest matchup on the ground yet during his starting tenure in place of Christian McCaffrey (IR, ankle), averaging 1.7 yards per carry after going for just 2.9 yards per rush versus the Bears in Week 6. Davis did offer some serviceable contributions through the air in full-point PPR formats, but overall it was a disappointing fantasy performance when measured against some of the 27-year-old's previous outings. McCaffrey reportedly has an outside chance of returning for Thursday night's Week 8 divisional matchup against the Falcons, but short of that goal he's very likely to be ready for a Week 9 battle against the Chiefs on Nov. 8. Consequently, Davis may have only one more opportunity to serve in a lead-back role.