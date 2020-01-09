Davis finished with two carries for two yards in five games played after joining the Panthers midway through the 2019 season.

Davis was waived by the Bears following Week 9, ending his time in Chicago with just 11 carries for 25 yards and seven catches (on eight targets) for 22 more. That spare usage came despite Davis inking a two-year, $6 million deal last offseason on the back of a career year. Although the 26-year-old hardly featured for Carolina's offense upon being relocated, he remains under contract with the Panthers for the 2020 campaign. That should enable him to compete for second-string duties behind superstar Christian McCaffrey, but judging by years past, that role offers really restricted upside.