Davis (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, with no expectation of playing, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt Rhule called Davis "gutsy" for playing through a significant ankle injury in Carolina's Week 16 win over Washington. The veteran running back was never expected to play in the season finale and hasn't practiced at all this week, leaving Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon and Curtis Samuel as the likely ballcarriers for Week 17. It'll be the only game Davis has missed all season, and he unexpectedly got the start in 12 of his 15 appearances while Christian McCaffrey (thigh) dealt with various injuries. Davis finishes 2020 with career highs in every major counting stat, but he wasn't able to maintain his early burst of production, ultimately averaging only 3.9 yards per carry and 6.3 per catch. He'll turn 28 in February and can become an unrestricted free agent in March.