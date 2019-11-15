Coach Ron Rivera said Davis won't be active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Davis was waived by the Bears on Saturday and claimed by the Panthers at the beginning of the week. He may eventually displace Reggie Bonnafon as the No. 2 running back, but it won't happen for Week 11. Bonnafon has 13 touches through nine games, playing 38 snaps on offense and 140 on special teams.