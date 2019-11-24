Play

Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old is a healthy scratch for the second straight contest after being claimed off waivers from the Bears. Davis may eventually secure the No. 2 running back job behind Christian McCaffrey, but for now Reggie Bonnafon will continue to work in that role.

