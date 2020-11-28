Davis will take over as the starting running back Sunday after Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) was ruled out another week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This one wasn't particularly surprising considering coach Matt Rhule suggested the star running back was "closer to doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Davis' stint as the Panthers starter likely is nearing its close, however, as McCaffrey is expected to play at some point this season, and perhaps even after the team's Week 13 bye. The emergence of Curtis Samuel as a crucial intermediate receiving option has drastically hindered Davis' value in PPR formats considering the 27-year-old has seen 23 targets over the last six games after registering 33 in his first four games as the fill-in starter.