Panthers' Mike Jackson: Continues to impress Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson recorded six total tackles (five solo) and one interception during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.
The 28-year-old tied Tre'von Moehrig for the second-most tackles on Carolina's defense Sunday, trailing Christian Rozeboom's nine-stop effort. Jackson has played a large part in the Panthers' defensive success this season, recording 11 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, over three games. He's expected to remain one of the team's top defensive playmakers in a Week 4 matchup against the Patriots.
