Jackson recorded four tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup in Carolina's loss to New England on Sunday.

Jackson played all 49 defensive snaps against the Patriots and played a big part in Carolina allowing a 6-101-0 receiving line to Stefon Diggs. On the season, Jackson has recorded 15 tackles (13 solo) and four pass breakups, including one interception, on 97 percent of the defensive snaps as the starting outside cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn.