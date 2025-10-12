Panthers' Mike Jackson: Good to go against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson was a full participant in practice all week and has been cleared to play in Sunday's home tilt. The 2019 fifth-rounder has 19 tackles (16 solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception) through the first five games of the regular season.
