Panthers' Mike Jackson: Scores first career touchdown
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson recorded one solo tackle and a pick-six in Carolina's win over the Rams on Sunday.
Jackson recorded one of the team's two interceptions of Matthew Stafford, which he returned for the first touchdown of his career. The 28-year-old is having a strong season across his first 13 outings, logging 42 tackles (35 solo) and a career-high three interceptions.
