The Panthers signed White from their practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

White signed with Carolina's practice squad Oct. 21, and he could be needed to serve as Bryce Young's backup Sunday versus Green Bay if Andy Dalton (thumb) can't suit up. White has 15 regular-season games (including seven starts) of NFL action under his belt across stints with the Jets, Dolphins and Bills. The Panthers made room for him on the roster by placing offensive lineman Brady Christensen (Achilles) on IR.