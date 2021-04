Daniel signed a contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

As an undrafted rookie in 2020, Daniel failed to make the Falcons' 53-man roster. The Panthers have a vacancy at fullback after Alex Armah signed with the Saints, and Daniel is the first player that they've signed to compete for the job so far. Daniel will likely need to impress on offense and on special teams to secure a roster spot.