Sanders (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Presumably Sanders wouldn't be activated off injured reserve unless the team intended to play the veteran, but it's unclear if Raheem Blackshear, who got the start in replace of the injured Chuba Hubbard (knee) last week, who still get the first crack at the starting job Sunday. Sanders could be a cap causality this offseason, so from that standpoint the team theoretically should be more invested in the development of Blackshear, but this overall could be a messy backfield with Mike Boone and Velus Jones also chipping in a few snaps as well.