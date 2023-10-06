Sanders (groin) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Sanders took a slightly different path compared to last week, with back-to-back limited practices followed by a full session rather than a DNP on Friday. It's nonetheless possible his groin injury contributes to backup RB Chuba Hubbard getting more opportunities, with Hubbard coming off season highs for touches (16) and snap share (54 percent) in last week's 21-13 loss to Minnesota. Neither back is a high-confidence fantasy play with the Panthers heading to Detroit as considerable underdogs against a defense ranked first in rushing yards allowed (243) and second in yards per carry (3.0).