Sanders (groin) is practicing Monday in full pads, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sanders hasn't practiced since Aug. 10 due to a lingering groin injury, so to see him back on the field Monday represents a significant step in the right direction. The Panthers may still opt for caution and hold Sanders out of Friday's preseason finale against the Lions, given his importance as a likely three-down option out of the backfield, depending on his immediate practice workload. Still, even if Sanders has to gradually ramp back up, this is cause for increased confidence that he's on track for Week 1's divisional matchup against the Falcons.