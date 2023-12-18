Sanders rushed six times for two yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Falcons.

Sanders' 16 offensive snaps marked his second lowest this season. With minimal production, he did nothing to cut into Chuba Hubbard's workload. Along with unseating Sanders as Carolina's starting tailback, Hubbard has totaled at least 92 scrimmage yards in four straight games. That situation leaves Sanders' stock trending in the wrong direction despite facing a vulnerable Packers defense in Week 16.