Sanders was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.
The groin injury is a new concern for Sanders, who was limited in a pair of practices last week due to a pectoral issue before suiting up for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. Sanders' ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday at least suggests he's on the right track to play this Sunday against Minnesota, even if he happens to be at less than 100 percent.
More News
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Finds end zone against Seattle•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Not on injury report•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Remains limited in practice•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Modest production on 17 touches•
-
Panthers' Miles Sanders: Impresses in Panthers debut•