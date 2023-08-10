Coach Frank Reich said Thursday that Sanders suffered "a little bit of a tweak in his groin" at practice Wednesday and is unlikely to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Sanders' injury appears minor at this stage, but it will be worth monitoring his health. Carolina's coaching staff has talked up the veteran back as a true three-down option on offense, so if healthy he looks to be facing a tantalizing workload to ease the burden of rookie quarterback Bryce Young. With Sanders expected to miss Saturday's preseason game, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear could both have opportunities to work with the first-team offense.