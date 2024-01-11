Sanders finished the regular season with a career-low 129 carries for 432 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. He also caught 27 of 41 targets for 154 yards.

Sanders was a big disappointment after inking a four-year, $25.4 million contract last offseason. At the time, Sanders was coming off a career-best 1,347 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns for the NFC Champion Eagles. In moving to an awful offense, however, Sanders' production hit rock bottom, ultimately resulting in Chuba Hubbard displacing him as Carolina's starter midway through the season. With both Sanders and Hubbard under contract next season, there could be a competition to reclaim the starting job under a new coaching staff, leaving Sanders' stock in flux.