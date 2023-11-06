Sanders carried the ball six times for 39 yards and caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.

Despite the fact that Chuba Hubbard saw more than double the touches that Sanders did, he out-gained Sanders by only six scrimmage yards as the former Eagle did well with his limited opportunities. Sanders' yardage didn't come on one big run either, as his longest gain went for only 11 yards. Hubbard has been the more consistent back this season, but if Sanders is fully healthy he could begin to reclaim a bigger role beginning with a Week 10 tilt against the Bears on Thursday night.