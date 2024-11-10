Sanders (foot/ankle) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Prior to being carted off the field, Sanders carried twice for five yards. In his absence, Raheem Blackshear is available to work behind lead back Chuba Hubbard.
