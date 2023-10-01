Sanders (groin) is expected to play Sunday versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sanders missed Friday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Week 4, but it appears that his odds of suiting up are looking solid. The Panthers will make Sanders' status official roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Last week versus Seattle, with Andy Dalton under center, Sanders' involvement on offense dwindled despite him scoring a touchdown, but Bryce Young is set to return as the starter Week 4.