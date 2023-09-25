Sanders carried the ball nine times for 24 yards and a touchdown and caught five of nine targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

After averaging nearly 20 touches a game in the first two weeks of the season with rookie Bryce Young (ankle) at quarterback, Sanders wasn't nearly as involved in the game plan with Andy Dalton under center despite the fact that the contest was close until late in the fourth quarter. The running back did salvage his day with a one-yard TD plunge early in the fourth, however. Young could be back in Week 4 against the Vikings, but Sanders' fantasy floor appears to be lower if Dalton is at the helm once again.