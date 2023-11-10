Sanders rushed twice for minus-5 yards and brought in both targets for 15 yards in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Sanders once again tracked notably behind backfield mate Chuba Hubbard in workload, logging seven fewer carries. While he enjoyed a modest pass-catching role, it did nothing appreciable for his fantasy output. Sanders opened the season as the clear lead back and logged double-digit carries in three of his first four games, but he's been at seven totes or fewer in the subsequent four contests. While there could well be further transition in the pecking order over the second half of the season, Sanders' outlook appears dim heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Cowboys on Nov. 19.