Sanders (groin) said Tuesday he "absolutely" will be available Week 1 versus the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders returned to practice in full pads Monday, which lends further confidence for his Week 1 availability. The Panthers have said all along that Sanders, who suffered a groin injury Aug. 10, could be sidelined the remainder of the preseason but would be back for the regular season. As such, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear will likely be left as the backfield leaders again for Friday's exhibition finale against the Lions, but fantasy managers can continue to feel assured that Sanders will be back on the field for Carolina's season opener.