Sanders rushed seven times for 32 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions. He also didn't catch his only target.

Sanders overcame a groin injury to suit up Sunday, but he turned in another disappointing performance. While Carolina's offense as a whole struggled to move the ball for large spells, Sanders' second-quarter fumble led to a Detroit touchdown and marked the tailback's second turnover through five games. Sanders also hasn't topped 50 scrimmage yards in three of his last four appearances, tempering his stock ahead of Week 6's game in Miami.