Sanders rushed 18 times for 72 yards and brought in four of six targets for 26 yards in the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Sanders doubled up backfield mate Chuba Hubbard in carries and demonstrated he was past his preseason groin injury, checking in as the Panthers' second-leading receiver along the way. The offseason addition and his fantasy managers are hoping he'll have more reliable week-to-week usage than was sometimes the case in Philadelphia, and early returns are certainly promising on that front. Sanders should continue to see reliable volume, albeit in a tough matchup, when the Panthers face off with the Saints at home in an NFC South clash on Monday night, Sept. 18.